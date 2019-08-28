Henderson Co. Woman Charged 3rd Time with TennCare Fraud

Release-

A Henderson County woman has been charged for the third time with doctor shopping for controlled substances, using TennCare as payment. The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Lexington Police Department, announced on Monday, August 26th, the arrest of Julie Rae Smith, 38, of Lexington. Smith is charged with 18 counts of TennCare fraud in Henderson County. In May of this year, she was charged with one count of TennCare fraud in Decatur County and her first arrest was in November of 2018, when she was charged with six counts of TennCare fraud in Madison County.

All 25 charges of TennCare fraud by doctor shopping stem from an eight-month period in 2017, when authorities say Smith was treated on 54 separate dates by…

