HCN Tigers Defeat USJ

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Henderson County North made history last week by defeating USJ for the first time and remaining undefeated on the season. The Tigers had somewhat of a sluggish start against USJ. As a result, USJ took the opening kickoff and put together a decent drive into Tiger territory, but the Tigers were able stop them on a huge quarterback sack by safety Ashton Hart. The Tigers first drive started off very well, but it ended on a fumble that was returned by USJ to the 15-yard line. On the very next play, USJ….

For complete coverage, see the August 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!