Early Voting in Lexington Started Friday

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early voting in the city of Lexington election began on Friday, August 23rd at 9:00 a.m., but was off to a slow start. As of press time, there had only been 142 total votes. The only contested election on the ballot is for Lexington’s Alderman Position 1, where Clint W. Allen is running against incumbent Jack Johnson.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the voting hours will be from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Voting on Saturdays (8/24, 8/31, 9/7) will run from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Please note that the Election Commission will not be open for voting Labor…

For complete coverage, see the August 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

