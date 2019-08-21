Scotts Hill Volleyball Defeated in Tri-Match

Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions Volleyball
Photo by: Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill started their volleyball season on Monday night when they traveled to Lexington and competed in a tri-match against Lexington and Milan. In Scotts Hill’s first match of the night, the Lady Lions fell to Milan in two sets. Scotts Hill lost the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-14. Across both sets, Joanna Wafler had 2 kills and 1 ace. Cheyenne Check and Madison Hayes each had 1 kill. Alexis Hart had 1 kill and 2 assists and Chandler Stack had 2 assists. In the final match of the night, Scotts Hill played Lexington where the Lady Lions were…

For the complete story, see the August 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

