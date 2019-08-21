Scotts Hill Defeats McNairy in Jamboree

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill wrapped up the preseason in fine fashion Friday night, defeating McNairy 14-0. With the preseason behind them, the Lions are ready to start the regular season. The home opener will be played Friday night when Scotts Hill will have a brand-new opponent when they host Walnut, Mississippi. Not only will Scotts Hill have a new opponent, Friday night will mark the first game under new head coach Rennard Woodmore. Coach Woodmore has taken over the head coaching position at Scotts Hill, since moving from Adamsville where he was an assistant for…

