Local Couple Charged with Child Neglect, Multiple Charges, after Being Found Unresponsive in Altima Parking Lot

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Court documents say that Officer Zachary Jeanes, with the Lexington Police Department, responded on August 12th to a 911 call made by a 9-year-old, “in regard to both parents being unresponsive in the parking lot of 340 Natchez Trace Drive, which was the closed Altima building.”

Marty McLemore, age 43, and Kristie McLemore, age 37, were arrested on charges of child neglect, possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Marty McLemore received an additional charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The affidavit goes on to say that the officer “made contact with the two subjects, who were unresponsive due to a suspected Opioid/Opiate overdose. Narcan was administered and both subjects, later identified as Mr. Marty and Kristie McLemore, were…

