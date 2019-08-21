LHS Golf Gets 1st Win of the Season

Article by Kerry Mallard-

After having the first match of the season postponed due to the hot weather last Tuesday, the Tigers opened the season last Thursday at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Jackson while taking on South Side. Lexington lost the match 190 to 175. Rylan Swindle and Eli Newton both shot a 46 to lead the Tigers. Swindle’s score was not factored in since he is a recent transfer from JCS and the process of paperwork necessary for him to be eligible has not been completed. When that process is complete, Rylan will be a great addition to the Tiger team. Jesse Jeter shot a 47 and Avery Morel turned in a 48. Payne Frizzell finished with a 49.

On Monday, Lexington played its home opener with a tri-match against South Side and Hardin County at Pine Tree Country Club. The Tigers picked up their 1st win of the season defeating…

For the complete story, see the August 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

