Lady Tigers Volleyball Opens Season with Win

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington played host to Milan and Scotts Hill on Monday as the 2019 season officially began. The Lady Tigers were impressive picking up two wins to start the season. In game one Lexington defeated Milan 2-0 (25-10), (25-18). In game two Lexington defeated Scotts Hill 2-0 (25-7), (25-13).

Sydney Owens led the Lady Tigers in kills with 12, followed by Mary Mallette Taylor with 6, and Preslee Doner and Madison Tatum with 3 each. Callie McDonald had 2 kills and Kylie Atchison, Ellie Smith and Cameron McElveen had 1 each. Lily Reeves led the team in assists with 11, and Kylie Atchison had 10. Sydney Owens led with 8 aces and Mary Mallette Taylor and…

For the complete story, see the August 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

