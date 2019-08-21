Early Voting in Lexington Starts Friday

Early voting starts Friday, August 23, 2019.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early voting will begin Friday, August 23rd for the city of Lexington election, and end Saturday, September 7th.
On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the voting hours will be from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Voting on Saturdays (8/24, 8/31, 9/7) will run from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Regular election day will be September 12th. The only contested election on the ballot is…

