County Commissioners Hear Report on Recent Property Assessments

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in regular monthly session on Tuesday evening, August 14th, with a report and presentation by Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower from the state Comptroller’s Office as the first order of business. The Comptroller’s Office has been assisting with reassessing property in Henderson County for the last several months. Mumpower came with a team of twelve that were able to field questions from both the commission and the audience. “The goal was to ensure fair and equitable assessments for the citizens of Henderson County,” Mumpower said.

The Comptroller’s Office received a request on April 15th from the county commission for assistance in updating and ensuring the accuracy in the local assessments. Forty-six comptroller’s staff were deployed in June, ten in administrative positions and thirty-six that went out to physically review all 18,484 parcels in Henderson County, and the results verified. Each of the parcels were physically visited and assessed and if changes were needed in the assessment rolls, then those changes were made.

Mumpower highlighted several properties as examples of the review. The Henderson County Co-Op property record card, for instance, did not show that three large open sheds and one small building had been added, which resulted in raising the assessment by about $360,800.00. There were some parcels listed on the property cards as vacant, but when visited actually had structures worth $200,000.00 to $300,000.00. There were also properties that had not been assessed in the last…

