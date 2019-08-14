One Fatality, Three Injured in Parkers Crossroads Collision

Article by W. Clay Crook-

An August 8th rear end collision on Highway 22 in Parkers Crossroads lead to the death of one driver and the injury of three in the other vehicle. Around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the accident between a 1991 two door Mazda pickup and a 2011 four door Nissan Cube. According to the THP report, the Mazda pickup was driven in the southbound lane by 93 year old Jimmie Hale Jr., of Yuma, when it was struck in the rear end by the Nissan, driven by Charity L. Decher, age 33, of Huntingdon. When Hale’s Mazda was struck in the rear end, it caused the…

