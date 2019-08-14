First Baptist Breaks Ground on MAC Building

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“One hundred seventy-seven years ago, a group met in a home in Lexington to start a church with a mission of reaching people for Christ. Today, members of that church have gathered together with that same mission still in mind.” Dr. Clay Hallmark, along with the project team, contractors, and over eight hundred members of the First Baptist Church, Lexington, stood along the outline of what is to become the new Mission Action Center, or MAC. Richie Strickland, chairman of the MAC committee, and Mark White with Barger Construction helped man the shovels for the…

For complete coverage, see the August 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

