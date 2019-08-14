Boat Collides with Beech Lake Dam

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early morning walkers along Beech Lake had a rare site Monday morning, August 12th…that of a fairly large recreational boat stranded on the boulders of the dam. By 8:00 a.m. a truck from Minor’s Wrecker Service had it worked up, nearly ready to load. Captain Jeff Middleton, with the Lexington Police Department, said that authorities received the call about the boat at 9:48 p.m. on Sunday night. According to the report, Michael E. Spotts, age 22 of Jackson, Tennessee, was testing the boat out Sunday night, but didn’t see the rocks in time to avoid a collision. The incident is still under investigation with…

For complete coverage, see the August 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

