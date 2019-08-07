LMS Has Success At Jamboree

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington Middle traveled to McKenzie Saturday to participate in the annual middle school jamboree. The JV started off the night for the Minutemen vs. McKenzie JV. McKenzie went on offense first and found the end zone on its first possession. Lexington Middle didn’t take long to answer. Mason Beers got the offense rolling when he took a handoff and rambled all the way down to McKenzie’s 12-yard line. Amarion Arnold finished off the drive with a score. Ross McDaniel added the two-point conversion, which…

For the complete story, see the August 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!