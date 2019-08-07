Friends of Heart Donate Defibrillators to Lexington Utilities

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Friends of Heart donated five portable defibrillators to Lexington Utilities during a presentation event on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosy Roberts and Sheila Henderson, representing Friends of Heart, met with Michael Harper, Director of Lexington Utilities, Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, and staff from the Lexington Fire Department for the special presentation. Friends of Heart, a fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, is working with West Tennessee Heart and Vascular Center to…

For the complete story, see the August 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

