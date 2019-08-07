Chief Loftin Receives Patriotic Employer Award

Article Submitted-

Chief Roger Loftin, of the Lexington Police Department, was the recipient of the Patriotic Employer Award, which is sponsored by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

The award is given to an employer of an armed service member who has been nominated by that employee for going above and beyond, in supporting the soldier in civil duties as well as in his obligations to serving our nation.

Jeremy Cox nominated Chief Loftin due to the support he receives from him and the department, and his stance as an employer who embraces hiring veterans, and openly supports officers who choose to serve their country.

For this and other interesting articles, see the August 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

