Henderson County Receives $500K Housing Grant

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A $500,000.00 grant from the Tennessee Department of Housing was presented at the Henderson County Courthouse on Thursday, July 15th. Participating in the event were (Front row): Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, Patti Pickler, Melissa Gilbert and Edna Johnson. (Back row): Doreen Graves, Bettina Webb and Lee Wilkinson.

