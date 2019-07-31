2.1 Quake Reported in Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

An alert from Emergency Management Agency Director Drew Cook late reported an earthquake in the northwest corner of Henderson County over the weekend. The USGS recorded a 2.1 magnitude earthquake around 7:16 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th, “approximately 9.7 miles west of Parkers Crossroads.”

From the map projection, the epicenter appeared to be in the vicinity of Baudy James Road, just east…

