Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Starts July 26th

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax-free.

The 2019 tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26th and ends Sunday, July 28th at 11:59 p.m.

What’s tax-exempt?

• General apparel that costs $100 or less per item (shirts, pants, jackets, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.)

• Items that are normally sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 threshold.

• School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads…

