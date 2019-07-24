LMS Football Eager For Season Ahead



Article by Kerry Mallard-

After a very disappointing 2018 season, the LMS Minutemen are eager to get the season going and turn things around in 2019. The Minutemen have been on the grind working toward their 2019 goals. There are very few starters returning off last year’s team, which will give this team a new look. This year, LMS will look to take advantage of the solid depth in the backfield and a new swarming defensive scheme that has the Minutemen excited for the season. Fans can get a sneak peek this week when LMS travels to…

For the complete story, see the July 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!