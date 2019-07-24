BLT Gets Update on Workforce Ready Initiative

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Joe T. Wood, who serves as the Interim Workforce Coordinator for the Henderson County Alliance, and Dr. Jason Rushing, of TCAT- Lexington, gave some updates on the Workforce Ready Initiative for Henderson County during the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Lunch Training (BLT) at the TCAT on Thursday, July 18th. The two-minute speaker was Jamie Collins, from Shoe Sensation, and the meal was provided by Stanfill Enterprises.

The National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) is a key element that is being offered to high school students, young adults ages 18 through 24, and other Adult Education students including those exiting correctional facilities, to…

For the complete story, see the July 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!