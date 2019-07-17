Multi Vehicle Collision on I-40 – One Fatality, Ten Injured

Release- (From Lt. Brad Wilbanks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol)

According to the report from Lt. Brad Wilbanks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle crash near Parkers Crossroads on Sunday, July 14th, left ten injured and one fatality, Gracy G. Nagel, age 47, of Wilder, KY. Nagel was a passenger in a vehicle near the end of a series of collisions.

Traffic had already been backed up from an earlier accident, when a 2018 Volvo in the eastbound lane, driven by Seung S. Baek from Highland, California, failed to stop near the 107.4 mile marker.

Baek’s Volvo struck the rear bumper of a 2016 Mazda CX5, driven by Shandra K. Brittain, age 37, and her 11-year-old passenger, both of Harriman, TN, who were both injured.

Brittain’s Mazda was then caused to strike the next vehicle, a 2014 freight truck from Texas, with both of those vehicles coming to rest in the roadway. The driver of the freight truck was not…

