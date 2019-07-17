Memorial Marker Dedicated for Henderson County Civil War Soldier

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There was a special event on Saturday, July 13th, at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads, as various units and organizations participated in the dedication of a veterans marker for Civil War Veteran Addison White.

James Weaver, dressed in a period Federal uniform, presented a flag to the member of the White family as part of the ceremony. Although the location of the actual remains of Private Addison White are unknown, he was killed at the Battle of Fort Pillow in April, 1864. Several members of the family from…

For complete coverage, see the July 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!