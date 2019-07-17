Mayor and Officials Hold Question and Answer Session on the Senior Center

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Wednesday morning, June 10th, there was a well-attended meeting held about the Lexington Civic Center, beginning at 9:30 a.m., regarding the future of the building. It had been previously announced that due to structural damage, along with other factors, that the building would be closing on August 5, 2019.

City Mayor Jeff Griggs opened by talking about a complaint that was issued, from an unnamed source, to the State of Tennessee in which the person attended a benefit and felt unsafe in the facility. This complaint led to the State Fire Marshall, in Nashville, coming to inspect the building. Some city officials were present during the inspection also.

Mayor Griggs stated, “The building is in really bad shape and has issues” when speaking to the citizens who attended the meeting. He went on to say that it could cost up to 1 to 2 million dollars that would be needed for repairs to the building.

The Board of Alderman would see the City of Lexington better served by using the money that it would take to repair the building and putting that towards the construction on a new facility. Mayor Griggs said, “I would like to see the City of Lexington build a new community building that is ADA compliant, with lots of parking space available and that would house the seniors, youth at large and even could be used for a…

