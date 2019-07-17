Lexington Senior League 16U All-Stars Finish 3rd in State Tournament



The Lexington Senior League 16U All-Stars traveled to Bristol, TN on July 5th – 7th to participate in the State Tournament. While the team did not win the championship, they fought hard and brought home 3rd place.

On Saturday, July 6th, they opened up the tournament with a dominating, 17-7, win over Maryville. In the game, Lexington had 15 hits and were led by Julius Adkisson, Jaylen Montague and Wyatt Watson, with 3 hits each and Aaron Bartholomew, Hunter Reeves and David McCready with 2 hits each. Jaylen Montague had 2 home runs and Hunter Reeves had a home run in the victory.

In game two on Saturday, Lexington would…

