Henderson County School Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County School Board met in regular session on Thursday evening, July 11th, passing the 2019/2020 meeting schedule for the board. The scheduled board meeting dates in 2019 are August 8th, September 12th, October 10th, November 14th and December 12th. For 2020, the scheduled board meeting dates are January 9th, February 13th, March 12th, April 9th, May 14th and June 11th. Further information on the plans for a new Scotts Hill band building will be addressed at the August 8th meeting. After the meeting was adjourned the board stayed to listen to a group of residents from the East Gate…

For complete coverage, see the July 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!