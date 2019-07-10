LPD Searches for Hit and Run Driver

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The eastbound portion of East Church Street was temporarily blocked Friday near the intersection of Fielder Street by an overturned commercial van. The white van was involved in a collision with a black Dodge Charger, flipping the van until it came to rest on its top. The Dodge Charger fled the scene and the Lexington Police Department is searching for the driver and the vehicle. The Charger was believed to have heavy front-end damage from the collision.

As of press time on Tuesday, July 9th, Captain Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department said that…

For the complete story, see the July 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

