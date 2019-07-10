LHS Golf Ready to Prepare for Season

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Dead period is over and the LHS Golf team is ready to start practice next Monday. July 15th is officially the first day of practice and the Tigers are ready to swing into action. After another great postseason run last year, the Tigers and Lady Tigers of 2019 are ready to continue the success of the past. Just a few more days remain until the season begins. Lexington will participate in the WTJGA Kickoff Classic at Chickasaw State Park on August 1st, which will be the…

For the complete story, see the July 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

