LHS Band Enters 2019 Band Camp

Monday marked the end of the TSSAA dead period, and the Lexington Marching Tigers braved the heat as the 2019 band camp began. Lexington is coming off an outstanding marching season that garnered many awards in 2018.

This year the Tigers are under the leadership of a new band director, Alan Jones. This week will not be as taxing on the band as the final two weeks. The band will be in camp until July 25th preparing for the coming season. This week the Marching Tigers will be in camp from 8:00 a.m. until noon each day. The final two weeks will be the marathon and the band members will be working from…

