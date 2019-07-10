Henderson County South Preparing For the Season

Article by Greg McClain-

The Henderson County South Lady Lions are preparing for their new season, with a tournament in Milan on August the 3rd and 4th kicking it off. New coach Lindsey Pilkenton talks about the upcoming season, “I think we’re all really excited about the season and were ready to get started.” Coach Pilkenton continued, “We had our first practice on Monday. I think all of our girls maybe had some nervousness but overall it was good. I think we’re going to be good.”

Coach Pilkenton talked about what she sees these early practices working towards, “I have some girls that can play four or five positions and…

For the complete story, see the July 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

