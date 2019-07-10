BB Gun Used in Amanda Park Cove Robbery

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Two defendants were arrested after an investigation of an Amanda Park Cove robbery on June 30th that netted about $1,100.00 in property. According to court documents, Investigator Jeremiah Adams looked into a crime in the 100 block of Amanda Park Cove, west of Highway 104 North near Lexington, where a BB gun that looked similar to an assault rifle was used to rob Tyler Simon. The arrest was made on July 1st by Deputy Chris McPeake of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the affidavit, Kenneth Lashawn Woods, age 20 of Henderson, Tennessee, and Matthew Paul Messick, age 19 of Lexington…

For the complete story, see the July 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

