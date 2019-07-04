Law Enforcement Conduct Search at Natchez Trace Park for Missing Man

UPDATED: July 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

According to Henderson County EMA Director, “A body has been located a within our search area. It is being sent for an autopsy in order to make a positive identification. We should have more details later.”

———————————————————————

By W. Clay Crook-

Law enforcement have been searching locations in Natchez Trace Park where the car of a missing man, Jessie Thurston, was recently found. Thurston has been missing for approximately three days. According to the Henderson County Emergency Management site, no volunteers are needed at this time. According to the social media site of a friend, Thurston has been “struggling with combat related PTSD,” and has deleted his social media accounts and not answered his phone for the last three days.

This is a developing story.

For this and other interesting articles, see the July 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!