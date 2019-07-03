Utility Boards Meet

The Lexington Electric System and the Lexington Utilities Boards met on Tuesday, June 25th.

File Photo / The Lexington ProgressArticle by W. Clay Crook-

The utility boards for the city of Lexington convened at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25th, after the special called meeting of the board of aldermen. Jeff Graves, manager of the Lexington Electric System, reported several weather-related outages due to the weekend storms, there were about 2,500 customers affected system wide. The board asked if there was a way to improve the call-in system. Jeff Graves said that there are eight lines, but when there are 2,500 customers are trying to call in at once the system gets overwhelmed. He discussed several alternatives, including…

For complete coverage, see the July 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

