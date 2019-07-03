Rotary Veterans Honored

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Rotary Club celebrated two special events during their lunch meeting at the First Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 2nd. The first was a veteran’s recognition ceremony and the second was the annual gavel ceremony, where Tasha Johnson passed the gavel over to the new president Katie Townsend.

The second event was the presentation of certificates of appreciation to each of the Rotary veterans as part of the patriotic holiday. Harry Scott gave a brief introduction to the event, followed by Veterans Services Officer Jimmy White who gave the address, which also included a list of services presented by his assistant Aaron Jowers. There was also a tribute from World War II veteran Paul Roberts that was read by…

For complete coverage, see the July 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!