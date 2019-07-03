LMS Names New Band Director

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington Middle School has announced Josh Gatlin as the new band director. Josh is a 2005 graduate of Obion County High School. He graduated UTM in 2012 and was the assistant band director at Union City for two years. After that two-year stint, Gatlin became the assistant band director at Chester County High School.

Gatlin is looking forward to working with the students at Lexington Middle School. He will be teaching students that are interested in band the fundamentals of music, as well as…

For complete coverage, see the July 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

