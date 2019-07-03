Lexington Tax Rate Remains at $1.2075, First Reading Approved for Water Infrastructure Repairs

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Board of Aldermen and Mayor met in a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 25th, for a public hearing and second reading of the 2019/2020 budget. There was no feedback from the public on the budget and it was approved with a 2.8% cost of living raise for employees, while keeping the tax rate the same as last year’s at $1.2075.

Also approved in the budget, with questions being answered by Lexington Fire Chief Doug Acred and Assistant Chief Jon Maness, was funding for a new ladder truck. The current vehicle is twenty-five years old and has needed several repairs. The truck, along with the approval of the funding for the garbage transfer station, was needed at this time so that the funding could be included in a bond issue for the Lexington Water System repairs. This will stretch the costs over a…

