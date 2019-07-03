Couple Narrowly Escapes Early Morning Fire

By Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy-

At 1:53 a.m. on Friday, June 28th, Henderson County Fire Department Stations 2, 3 and 7 were dispatched to a residential fire located in the 900 block of Expressway Church Road near Wildersville. The first firefighter to arrive reported the home engulfed in flames. Fortunately, one of the two occupants awakened during the fire that led to the couple escaping to the outside through a bedroom window. The home had no smoke alarms. This was another close call as the couple is…

