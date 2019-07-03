Another Sports Season Is on The Horizon for Lexington High

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Dead period is in full force and while the stadiums and playing fields are currently empty, in just a few days that will change. The mandatory TSSAA dead period ends on Monday and several sports will start to prepare for another season of competition. By the time August rolls around, golf, volleyball and football will all be ready to start what will be a yearlong cycle of sporting activities.

In early August, the LHS golf team will start its season and will be looking for another postseason run. After a strong finish last season, the golf team will be looking to compete for a district, and region title, and hopefully a run at the state crown. The LHS volleyball team will also be…

For complete coverage, see the July 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!