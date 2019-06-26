Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tyler Spann Water Awareness Safety Day was held on Thursday, June 19th, at the Beech Lake pavilion, one year to the day that Lexington High School scholar, athlete and classmate Tyler Spann lost his life during a water outing on the coast. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray both read proclamations for the event. Griggs recognized Angela Spann, Tyler’s mother, and his family and Bray recognized the family of Renny Salazar, the 18-year-old who lost his life in a drowning accident at Beech Lake on Memorial Day. Guest speakers include Eric Robertson and Beth Gilliam of the…

