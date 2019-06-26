Scotts Hill Reports Spam Calls for Police Fund

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County, and especially residents in Scotts Hill and nearby are urged to report any calls where funds are being solicited for the Scotts Hill Police Department. Before noon, on Monday, June 24th, City Recorder Jennifer Martin sent a media alert out to local newspapers saying, “We have been informed from several residents, that persons are calling and requesting money for local police funds. This is not true, if you receive a call like this please call city hall.” The Lexington Progress called the City Hall in Scotts Hill, and…

