Newman Addresses BLT Luncheon

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Joel Newman, the Senior Small Business Specialist for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was the special guest speaker for the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce’s BLT Luncheon on Thursday, June 20th. The lunch was sponsored by The Lexington Progress, and the two-minute speaker for the event was Jacey Miller with Fast Pace, which has served Lexington since 2013.

Newman said at the beginning of his address that the SBDC is a collaboration between the Small Business Administration and community colleges in the state of Tennessee. The center is located in…

For the complete story, see the June 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!