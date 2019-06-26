Lady Lions Finish Summer Schedule

Article by Greg McClain-

The Lady Lions Softball team finished up their summer schedule this past Thursday when they took the short trip to Riverside. Scotts Hill and Riverside played two five inning games. In the first game, the Lady Lions looked to address pitching depth. They pitched Sydney Coffman, Kylie Blankenship and Leah Lewis. The Lady Lions played a solid game with a few great catches, and even got some…

For the complete story, see the June 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!