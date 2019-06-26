Commissioner Schwinn Visits LHS Dance Team

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Dr. Penny Schwinn, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education, took a few minutes to visit with the Lexington High School Dance Team on Tuesday, June 25th. She talked about her role in the Education Department and exchanged stories about her own high school days and listened to the team talk about their performances at local rallies, games and community events.

