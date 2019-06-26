BRWDA Sponsors Bird House Event for Caywood Read to Be Ready Camp

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Some were patriotic depictions of Old Glory, some were a summertime theme, while a few called out to spring time. There were even a few that were covered in stars like a beautiful night along the Milky Way, but all of them were covered in the joy of a job well done, and the eagerness to provide some homeless bird family with a beautiful place to live. The Beech River Watershed Development Agency provided the Caywood Elementary Read to Be Ready Summer Camp with several dozen wooden bird houses and the children painted them at school, and then…

For the complete story, see the June 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!