Tigers Have Great Outings to Complete Summer Sessions

Article by Kerry Mallard-

With just a few days left before the mandatory TSSAA dead period hits, the Lexington Tiger Basketball team is continuing a very full summer schedule. Last week, the camps continued and this time the venue was at South Gibson High School. Lexington had another great showing taking on South Gibson, Chester County, West Carroll, Hickman County and Huntingdon. The brand of basketball is changing with the absence of height from a year ago, but the one thing that remains a constant is hard work and hustle. The Tigers are showing speed and agility which helps with an…

For complete coverage, see the June 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

