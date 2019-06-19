Qualifying for City of Lexington Election Ends Noon June 20th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Qualifying for September 12th City of Lexington election will end at Noon on Thursday, June 20th. Two candidates have qualified for Alderman, Position 1- Clint W. Allen and incumbent Jack Johnson, making it the only contested race thus far. Others who have qualified are: Tim D. Rhodes – Alderman Position 2; Sandra Wood – Alderman Position 3; Gabe T. Williams – Alderman Position 7; Jason Bates – City School Board 3; Robert P. Helms – City School Board 4; and Jack Hinson – City School Board 7.

The last day to withdraw from the election will be Thursday June 27th. If you want to…

For complete coverage, see the June 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

