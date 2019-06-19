Lions Baseball Has Success in Summer Ball

Article by Greg McClain-

The Lions Baseball team played in a camp at Jackson Christian School and the Lions took on Union City and Tipton Rosemark. In the first game, the Lions played Union City. Logan Mooney and Nathan Lewis netted a few RBIs for the Lions. Scotts Hill had a plethora of pitchers in the game. Chance Rogers, Joe Romine, Brady Montgomery, Eli Patterson, Logan Mooney and Riley Jowers all pitched for the Lions. The Lions would beat Union City, 4-2. The Lions then played…

For complete coverage, see the June 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!