Lady Lions Start Summer Softball

Article by Greg McClain-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions Softball team played in a doubleheader Thursday in Savannah for their first taste of summer ball. They took on Hardin County in two five inning games. The first game saw several players being moved around trying to find their best fit in the lineup. The Lady Lions pitched a few different girls trying to get a glimpse of what’s to come in the season ahead. Several girls played well and showed out. A few key freshmen played extremely well, with…

For complete coverage, see the June 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!