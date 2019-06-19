Anderson Selected as US Senate Page

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There are lots of summer job opportunities for high school and college students, but what if you were able to walk the halls of the United States Congress, get your daily assignments from the Republican Cloak Room of the U.S. Senate, and spend your day being broadcast on C-Span?

For Hunter Anderson, an outgoing Junior at Lexington High School, the U.S. Senate is going to be his workplace for the next three weeks as a senate page. Hunter is the son of Chief United States District Judge Tom Anderson of Lexington and Lori Anderson Mills, and started the position on Monday, June 10th. Only thirty pages are selected to assist for each term and rotate their duties so that each has an opportunity to…

For complete coverage, see the June 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

