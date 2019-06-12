Tyler Spann Water Awareness Safety Day Planned at Beech Lake

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A Tyler Spann Water Awareness Safety Day is planned at Beech Lake on June 19th at 5:00 p.m. The event will include water safety lessons, announce statistics of drowning victims, and feature proclamations by Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs. There will also be a balloon release in honor of Tyler Spann. The Tyler Spann Scholarship Foundation site says, “On June 19, 2018 many lives were changed forever. Our teenage children realized how precious life is and that they are not…

For the complete story, see the June 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!